Russian UAV crashes near residential building in Kharkiv

In the afternoon of Wednesday, May 21, a Russian drone crashed near a residential building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported via Telegram by Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Around 4:20 p.m., a UAV was discovered in the Industrial district of Kharkiv after crashing near a residential building. The drone’s type is being identified," the official stated.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

