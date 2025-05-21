1 394 1
Russian UAV crashes near residential building in Kharkiv
In the afternoon of Wednesday, May 21, a Russian drone crashed near a residential building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.
This was reported via Telegram by Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"Around 4:20 p.m., a UAV was discovered in the Industrial district of Kharkiv after crashing near a residential building. The drone’s type is being identified," the official stated.
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.
