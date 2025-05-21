1 740 13
"Technical" ceasefire talks in Ukraine likely to take place next week in Vatican, - Stubb
Technical-level talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine may be held in the Vatican next week.
This was stated by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports citing Yle.
"The number of intermediaries has increased: previously only the United States played this role, now Europe is also involved," Stubb said.
He also said that technical level talks are likely to continue in the Vatican next week.
According to Stubb, the situation is developing well, as Europe hopes to join the discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine and possible peace.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password