Zelenskyy meets with Vance in Vatican, Rubio is also present - media (updated)

At this moment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. The meeting is also attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It is worth noting that this is the first meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance after the dispute in the White House at the end of February this year.

Update

Later, Suspilne reported from the scene that Zelenskyy's meeting with Vance and Rubio had ended, lasting about 40 minutes.

To recap, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance shook hands during the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

The dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and "disrespected" him.

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military assistance to Ukraine.

On the evening of March 4, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is committed to peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace.

Later, Donald Trump delivered a record-breaking speech to the US Congress.

According to the American leader, he had received an "important letter" from Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his intention to sign a deal on fossil fuels and his willingness to sit down at the negotiating table to bring a lasting peace closer. At the same time, he noted that his administration is in serious discussions with the Russian side. Trump emphasized that he had received "powerful signals that they (Russians - Ed.) are ready for peace."

Later, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that Trump, speaking of a "letter" from Zelenskyy, was referring to his post on X.