US can no longer solve all world’s problems, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. cannot solve all the problems that are happening in the world. According to him, the United States must defend its national interests.

He said this during a hearing in the Senate, Censor.NET reports.

Rubio said that "terrible things are happening on the planet".

"America cannot solve every single one of them. What we need to do is prioritize our foreign policy in those areas that are in our national interest," the head of US diplomacy said.

He also added that the United States remains the largest provider of foreign and humanitarian aid on the planet.

