US opposes inclusion of clause on support for Ukraine in G7 finance ministers’ communiqué - Politico

The United States opposes the inclusion of clauses on support for Ukraine in the statement following the meeting of G7 finance ministers, the Americans do not want to call Russia's actions in Ukraine "illegal".

Also, Washington does not want to call Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "illegal" in the text of the communiqué.

According to Bloomberg, on the eve of the meeting, intensive work was underway to find a common position that all G7 countries could agree on, in particular, on trade and Russia's war against Ukraine, the two key issues that cause the most controversy.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko will also attend the meeting: this may help the participants in their efforts to convince US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that a clause on support for Ukraine should be included in the communiqué. Marchenko told reporters that he would try to reiterate Kyiv's arguments for tougher sanctions against Russia, including by lowering the ceiling price for Russian oil set by the G7 at $60 per barrel.

The change in US policy since Donald Trump returned to the White House has affected the G7. In particular, the countries of the group could not approve a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - the United States did not want to call Russia an aggressor. Trump also called the exclusion of Russia from the G7 a mistake, expressing his desire to return Moscow to the club.

The United States also rejected Canada's proposal to create a task force to deal with Russia's shadowy oil tanker fleet.

Since the beginning of Trump's second term, the United States has refused to support statements condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine not only within the G7 but also at the UN.

