US will not insist on Russia’s return to G7 now -Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that it would be inappropriate to invite Russia to the G7 summit at this time.

Thus, the US leader recalled that the group used to be called the G8 when it included Russia. However, in 2014, after the aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea, Russia was expelled from the G8.

Trump said that the then US President Barack Obama insisted on this and called the decision "very stupid" because it was "a group of people sitting around a table."

The US president also suggests that the exclusion of Russia could have provoked its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"That may be why millions of people are dying right now," Trump added.

At the same time, when asked whether the United States would insist on inviting Russia to the upcoming G7 summit, the US president replied: "No, this is not the right time."

