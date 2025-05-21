Rutte on Zelenskyy’s NATO Summit invitation in Hague: Wait for agenda announcement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, when asked whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague, responded that one should wait for the official summit agenda, which would specify the invited partners.

Rutte made this statement at the NATO summit during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Brussels on May 21, as reported by European Pravda and relayed by Censor.NET.

"As soon as we finalize the agenda, we will publish it. So please be patient, and we will announce the exact program of the summit soon," Rutte stated.

In turn, Schoof said the Netherlands would like President Zelenskyy to be invited to the NATO summit scheduled for June 24–25 in The Hague.

"As far as we’re concerned, we would like to welcome President Zelenskyy in The Hague. And this position is well known to the Secretary General," he said.

Earlier, Euractiv, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not been invited to the main discussions of the NATO summit for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion — allegedly to "appease" U.S. President Donald Trump.

In response, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington does not oppose inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague.

