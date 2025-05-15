Rubio denied that US opposed Zelenskyy’s invitation to NATO summit: I don’t know where this information came from

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington does not oppose inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague.

He made this comment to journalists on Thursday, May 15, in Antalya after an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, according to European Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

The head of American diplomacy denied media reports claiming that the United States was allegedly against inviting Zelenskyy to the North Atlantic Alliance summit scheduled to take place in The Hague on June 24–25.

"I don’t know where that information is coming from," Rubio said.

The diplomat noted that during the meeting in Antalya, "many of my colleagues raised the issue of inviting Zelenskyy — we did not object."

In addition, the Secretary of State recalled that the summit is expected to be attended by leaders from four Indo-Pacific countries, as the Alliance has long had a practice of inviting non-member states to its meetings.

Earlier, Euractiv, citing sources, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was, for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, not invited to participate in the main discussions of the upcoming NATO summit in June — allegedly to "appease" US President Donald Trump.

