President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the idea of giving up temporarily occupied Crimea in exchange for ending the war with Russia.

He made the statement at a press conference following his meeting with President Erdoğan, according to Censor.NET.

According to Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and considers Crimea to be part of Ukraine.

"We cannot discuss territorial issues — This is a violation of our Constitution… The question of how to restore our territorial integrity and respond to humanitarian crises in the temporarily occupied territories must be addressed. But I emphasize — legally, we do not recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian," Zelenskyy stated.

As reported earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia was forced to make the decision to support the people of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2014.