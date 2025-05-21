Zelenskyy and Costa discuss sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s path to EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with President of the European Council António Costa.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the president’s official Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy informed Costa about Ukraine’s ongoing diplomatic efforts and discussed potential steps going forward.

The president expressed his gratitude for the adoption of the EU’s 17th sanctions package against Russia.

"Work is already underway on the next package, and it is crucial that it be even stronger. It must cover the energy sector, banking, and the shadow fleet — including not only the vessels but also the crews servicing them. António confirmed that if Russia refuses to cease fire, such sanctions will be implemented. We also discussed the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s EU accession. It is important to find a solution that will allow the process to be unblocked. I am grateful for all the efforts being made toward this," Zelenskyy concluded.

