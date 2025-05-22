Trump said his cuts to USAID programmes were "devastating"

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration's cuts to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and its aid programmes around the world were "devastating".

He said this during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

Trump was asked about cuts to most foreign aid programmes, including those of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The journalist noted that this decision had significant consequences for Africa.

"It's devastating, and hopefully a lot of people are going to start spending a lot of money," he replied.

Trump added that he had "talked to other nations and expressed a desire for "them to join in and spend money, and we (the US - Ed.) have spent a lot".

"And it's a big - it's a tremendous problem going on in many countries. A lot of problems going on. The United States always gets the request for money. Nobody else helps," the American leader stated.

