Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 977,650 people (+870 per day), 10,839 tanks, 28,122 artillery systems, 22,574 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 977,650 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.05.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 977650 (+870) people,
tanks - 10839 (+4) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 22574 (+5) units,
artillery systems - 28122 (+32) units,
MLRS - 1388 (+0) units,
air defence systems - 1167 (+0) units,
aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 36797 (+105),
cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 49268 (+99) units,
special equipment - 3895 (+0)
