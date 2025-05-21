104 combat engagements recorded in frontline since beginning of day, 43 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 62 airstrikes, dropping 96 guided aerial bombs (GABs), employed 1,218 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 3,800 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Facebook, as cited by Censor.NET.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, our forces repelled three enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and Nova Kruhliakivka; another engagement is currently ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy assault attempts near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, and Zelena Dolyna — toward Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, and in the Serebriankyi forest. Two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched two offensive actions near Bilohorivka but failed to achieve any success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and toward Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched 12 assaults today on positions near Diliivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks and three combat engagements are still underway.

The enemy continues intense assaults on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, Russian forces carried out 43 offensive actions. Enemy activity was recorded near the settlements of Yablunivka, Zoria, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and in the directions of Popovyi Yar and Novomykolaivka.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 67 Russian troops and wounded another 68 in this direction today. Additionally, they destroyed one armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, two motorcycles, 19 UAVs, one artillery piece, and one communications antenna.

Situation in the south

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Rivnopil, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and Vilne Pole. One engagement is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attempted to advance three times toward Ukrainian positions near Chervone. Huliaipole and Vysoke came under airstrikes involving free-flight aerial rockets (FFARs).

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbaky and Stepove. Russian aircraft also struck Novoandriivka with unguided rockets.

In the Prydniprovske direction, enemy forces attempted to advance once but failed to achieve any success.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks, while one engagement is still ongoing. The enemy carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 20 GABs, and launched 157 artillery strikes on populated areas and Defense Forces positions — including six strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Today, special recognition goes to the troops of the 102nd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 32nd Separate Artillery Brigade, and the 1st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, who are effectively resisting the enemy.

