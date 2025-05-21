65 combat engagements recorded along front; enemy remains highly active in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., 65 combat engagements had taken place along the front line since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Throughout the day, the enemy carried out artillery strikes from Russian territory targeting the areas of the following settlements: Zarichchia and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; Prokhody, Romashkove, Zarichne, Buniakyne, Myropilske, Porozok, Hrabovske, Bachivsk, and Novovasylivka in Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and toward Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy assault near Kindrashivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, 9 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna in the direction of Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr and in Serebrianskyi forest. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, militants attacked 8 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Druzhba and Toretsk. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Enemy activity remains high in the Pokrovsk direction. A total of 27 combat engagements of varying intensity took place today near the settlements of Yablunivka, Zoria, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Kotliarivka. Five battles are still in progress.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance 10 times in the areas of Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Rivne, Novopil and Zelene Pole. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

Russian forces attempted to advance toward Ukrainian positions three times near Chervone in the Huliaipole direction. One engagement is still ongoing. Huliaipole and Vysoke came under airstrikes involving unguided aerial rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft carried out a strike with free-flight aerial rockets on Novoandriivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive operations.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

In Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault. The enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs , and conducted 118 artillery attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).