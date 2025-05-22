Russia fired artillery at Kherson. Woman was killed
In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"An 85-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy strike," he said.
