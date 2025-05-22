ENG
News Russian strikes on Kherson
Russia fired artillery at Kherson. Woman was killed

Russia attacked Kherson on 22 May 2025. Woman was killed

In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"An 85-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy strike," he said.

