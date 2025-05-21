Russian troops attacked two kindergartens in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. PHOTOS
In Kherson, Russian troops shelled two pre-schools in the Dniprovskyi district.
This was reported by the Kherson City Council in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to the city council, one of the kindergartens was damaged by a night attack by an enemy drone, which damaged the roof and windows. Another institution was destroyed during the daytime shelling: the blast wave damaged windows, doors, the basement and the territorial path.
There is no information about the victims so far.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password