Russian troops attacked two kindergartens in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. PHOTOS

In Kherson, Russian troops shelled two pre-schools in the Dniprovskyi district.

This was reported by the Kherson City Council in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the city council, one of the kindergartens was damaged by a night attack by an enemy drone, which damaged the roof and windows. Another institution was destroyed during the daytime shelling: the blast wave damaged windows, doors, the basement and the territorial path.

There is no information about the victims so far.









