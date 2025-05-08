Consequences of the evening shelling of Kherson: multi-storey buildings damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS
In the evening of 7 May, the Russian occupation army again attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson CMA.
As a result of artillery shelling by Russian terrorists, the roofs and windows of apartment buildings were damaged.
"There is a victim. He is hospitalised in a serious condition," the CMA said.
