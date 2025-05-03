Ruscists attack Kherson city center with drone: one person killed, two others injured

On the evening of Saturday, May 3, Russian invaders attacked the center of Kherson with a drone. Preliminary, one person was killed and two others were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 18:30, a Russian drone attacked people in the center of Kherson again. Preliminary, one person was killed and two others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

The official called on city residents to refrain from visiting Svobody Square and the TSUM area in the coming days, as there is increased activity of enemy drones there.

"Our defense forces are working - most drones are being shot down. But, unfortunately, not all of them. And it is really very dangerous. Take care of yourself!" he added.

Watch more: Russians attacked car park in centre of Kherson: two wounded, car burned down. VIDEO