In Kharkiv direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled six attacks: 82 invaders were eliminated - OTG "Kharkiv"

Ukrainian defense forces repelled six attacks by Russian troops in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Mala Shpakivka over the past day.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the situation in the group's area of responsibility remains difficult, but without significant changes. Over the past day, the enemy fired 627 times at Ukrainian positions, used 122 kamikaze drones, and launched four air strikes using ten guided aerial bombs.

In response, the units of the Kharkiv OTG eliminated 82 Russian soldiers, 135 pieces of weapons and equipment, as well as 92 shelters for enemy personnel.

