Enemy does not abandon attempts to capture island zone of Dnipro River - Defense Forces

In the south of Ukraine, the enemy does not reduce the number of assault operations and continues to actively use artillery and aviation, striking at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the settlements adjacent to the line of contact.

Combat actions

In total, in the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks on the positions of our troops near Novopil, Bahatyry, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy launched massive air strikes on several localities and made three unsuccessful attempts to storm the area of Chervone.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks near Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy is regrouping, conducting logistical, evacuation, and reconnaissance activities to continue its attempts to seize the Dnipro island zone. In the area of Antonivsky bridges, it made one unsuccessful attempt to assault.

Hostile attacks

Yesterday, 330 hostile attacks were recorded using almost 1350 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupants carried out almost seven hundred attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications and carried out 380 UAV drops using 465 rounds of ammunition.

Two strikes with Molniya barrage munitions were also recorded. 3 Shahed UAVs were destroyed by Tavria air defense systems.

Frontline settlements in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions suffered from artillery shelling and FPV strikes. Forty-five attacks were recorded on 18 localities, including Kherson, Nikopol, Marhanets, Antonivka, Kamianske, and others.

Several people were injured, and private buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed as a result of enemy drone terror and artillery shelling in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

Enemy losses in the South

The defense forces of the South of Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's dislocation sites, their firing positions, and rear. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

96 occupants;

7 artillery systems;

23 units of armored and automotive vehicles;

13 reconnaissance UAVs;

5 motorcycles;

2 ATVs;

3 boats;

an anti-tank vehicle;

UAV antenna, 6 communication antennas, and 4 Starlink antennas;

1 generator.

Destroyed:

105 shelters;

1 checkpoint;

3 firing positions;

1 place of food storage.

