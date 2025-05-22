144 clashes on front in day. Almost third of them are in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The Russian army continues to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. It remains the hottest sector, with 54 enemy attacks stopped in the last day. In total, 144 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline over the day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 144 guided aerial bombs, and engaged 2,492 kamikaze drones. The enemy also made 5291 artillery attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of Novopil - Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Vysoke, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka - Zaporizhzhia region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made six vain attempts to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and towards Mala Shapkivka.

Four occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

There were 17 firefights in the Lyman sector. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, in the direction of Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made three attacks in the vicinity of Chasovyi Yar and towards Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 16 times in the areas of Diliyivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk yesterday.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 54 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Yablunivka, Zoria, Shevchenko Pervoe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Promin, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and in the directions of Popovyi Yar and Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 19 militants' attacks in the areas of Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Rivne, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and Vilne Pole.

Situation in the South and North

Three times, the occupants tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipil sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove, and towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsk sector, enemy units tried to advance once, but were unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by the enemy yesterday. The enemy also carried out 17 air strikes, using 34 guided aerial bombs, and fired 191 times, nine of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three control points, one air defense facility, five missile troops and artillery facilities, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 870 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 105 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 99 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

