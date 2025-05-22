"Contract 18-24": two National Guard brigades join project

Two more brigades are being added to the "Contract 18-24" project in the National Guard of Ukraine - the 4th NGU Rubizh Brigade and the 27th Pechersk NGU Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the spokesman for the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk.

"So now citizens aged 18 to 25 can sign a 1-year contract and serve in 5 units of the National Guard: 'Azov', 'Khartiia', 'Rubizh', the 27th Pechersk Brigade and 'Omega' Special Forces Centre," the spokesman said.

The NGU reminded that the contract provides for modern training, financial support in the amount of UAH 1 million (UAH 200,000 immediately plus up to UAH 120,000 monthly); a simplified admission procedure with the support of recruiters.

As a reminder, on 11 February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine officially launched the "Contract 18-24" voluntary service format for Ukrainians who are ready to join the Defence Forces for one year.

