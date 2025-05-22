We call on partners to introduce sanctions to break Russian military machine, - Nauseda

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda have called for a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We call for a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire... and for partners to impose sanctions to break the Russian military machine," Nauseda said.

At the same time, Friedrich Merz emphasized that Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

"It is also in America's interest that we move forward together," the Chancellor added.

At the same time, Merz noted the "slow progress" in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that the process could now take "not days, but months."

