Vatican is "last earthly instance" where it may be possible to have constructive discussion - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes that the Vatican will be able to bring together representatives of Russia and Ukraine to discuss the end of the war.

"What we are experiencing now in Ukraine, what we are experiencing with Russia, causes me some concern about the coming days, weeks, and possibly months. There is no sign that this war is going to end quickly," he said.

The chancellor believes that "everything possible" should be done through diplomatic means.

He reminded that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a conversation with the Pope, discussing this issue in Rome.

"But this is, so to speak, the last earthly instance, and we all can only hope that at least there we will be able to bring the conflicting parties together for a constructive discussion," the chancellor said.

According to Merz, it is important for him that Germany plays an active and strong role in this. "This cannot be done alone, it can only be achieved together with our European partners, in particular with France, Poland, the United Kingdom, etc.

