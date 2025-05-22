Ukrainian citizens must elect a new leadership of the country to sign the memorandum with Russia, the head of parliament may not be legally qualified to sign it.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this statement was made by the Director of the Legal Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Musikhin.

"It's important whose signature it is, because now their current leader (Zelenskyy - ed.) has long since lost even internal legitimacy, let alone external legitimacy. Accordingly, there may be problems with the validity of any agreement signed by such a person," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative said that it was necessary to be sure that the Ukrainian side was signing the settlement agreement with "a person who has the mandate of the people", "otherwise there will be problems". He stressed that Zelenskyy was not suitable for the role of signatory.

"It is necessary for the Ukrainian people to freely express their will to determine their new leader. Then there will be a legitimate signatory. Now we are talking about some internal requirements of the Ukrainian constitution. In theory, if you look at it formally, it is the chairman of the parliament (in this case, Ruslan Stefanchuk - ed.) who has some kind of signing authority. Whether he will be allowed to do so within his own country is a big question," the official said.

He also noted that the memorandum that Putin discussed with US President Donald Trump "needs a new signatory", but that this is now allegedly "a problem". Musikhin also added that it would be necessary to think about the signatory of the settlement documents in general.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia, as Moscow had not given any sign of readiness to cease fire.