Unfortunately, Russians show no signs of ceasefire, pressure is needed – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for increased pressure on Russia, as Moscow is showing no signs of willingness to cease hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, the statement was made in a video published on the president’s official Telegram channel.

"There was a detailed report from Defense Minister Umerov and our military commanders regarding the frontlines and our defense cooperation with partners. Russian assault operations are ongoing, and our forces continue all necessary combat activity.

The most intense fighting remains in Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk sector. We are also continuing active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions — this is about defending Sumy and Kharkiv regions. It is an active and effective defense. Since the start of the Kursk operation in August, the Russian army has suffered over 63,000 killed and wounded in that area alone. Our forces have also significantly increased the exchange fund for Ukraine. The more fighting is pushed onto enemy territory, the more secure our communities become."

"Unfortunately, the Russians are not showing any signals of a ceasefire and are not yet ready to end the war. Therefore, all our means of pressure — all our work with partners to increase pressure on Russia — is absolutely necessary. Pressure convinces. Pressure on the battlefield. Economic pressure — this is the purpose of sanctions. Political pressure. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine," the president emphasized.

