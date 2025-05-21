Zelenskyy had conversation with Tusk: they discussed steps towards peace and negotiations on EU membership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The parties discussed the presidential election, the next steps for peace, and the opening of clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"It is important that Poland remains a reliable partner and friend. A lot really depends on our unity, common position, and coordinated steps, especially security."



Honoring historical memory is an important issue in Ukrainian-Polish relations, and we are working together on this with respect. I informed about the conversation with President Trump and European leaders and spoke about the preparation of our next steps. The pressure on Russia in response to the prolongation of the war must be tangible.



We also coordinated our positions on the need to open the first clusters during Poland's EU presidency. Ukraine, for its part, has done everything it needs to do and deserves it. Thank you, Donald, for your support and willingness to facilitate our European integration path," Zelenskyy said.

