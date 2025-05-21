During talks with EU leaders, Trump signaled that he’s convinced of Russia’s victory – Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump, after speaking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, held talks with European leaders during which he signaled that he is convinced Russia will win the war.

Bloomberg writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier this week, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin. At the same time, he rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire and threats of sanctions — a stance that raised concerns in Europe that he is walking back from previously stated intentions to quickly broker a peace deal.

According to the outlet’s sources, during talks with European leaders, Trump signaled that he is convinced of Russia’s victory, echoing several Kremlin narratives.

As a reminder, on 19 May, US President Donald Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.