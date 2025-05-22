ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9534 visitors online
News Shelling of Kirovohrad region
7 191 13

Russian Federation hits Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles. Explosions are heard in city (updated)

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi on 22 May 2025

Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat from the south and the movement of a high-speed target towards Kropyvnytskyi.

At 15:01, repeated explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi. The city is under ballistic attack.

See more: Kropyvnytskyi suffered most massive enemy attack: 11 people were injured, including 4 children (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

explosion (1537) Kropyvnytskyy (65) shoot out (13419) Kirovohradska region (73) Kropyvnytskyy district (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 