Russian Federation hits Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles. Explosions are heard in city (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat from the south and the movement of a high-speed target towards Kropyvnytskyi.

At 15:01, repeated explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi. The city is under ballistic attack.

