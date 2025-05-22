69 combat engagements reported on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Kursk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 69 combat engagements have been reported at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery shells at the areas of Pokrovka, Starykove, Brusky, Novodmytrivka, Marine, Svarkove, Myropilske, Simeikyne in the Sumy region;

Kliusy, Liskivshchyna, Baranivka, Krasny Khutir, Arkhypivka in the Chernihiv region; Klynova, Novoselivka, Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka during the day. The Defense Forces successfully repelled both enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the Donbas

In the Lyman direction, six combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Torske and Ridkodub.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked three times in the areas of Romanivka, Toretsk and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 20 times during the day near the towns of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, and Myroliubivka. Six engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske and Hnativka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of Shevchenko and Novopil. One combat engagement is currently underway.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked Vysoke once. Our defenders successfully repelled the occupiers' attempt to advance. In addition, Huliaipole came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensives in the direction of Novodanylivka today. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the localities of Kamianske and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

Nine combat engagements have been recorded in Kursk region so far. The enemy conducted the same number of air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 130 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.