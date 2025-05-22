Zelenskyy speaks with Slovenian PM Golob, invites him to Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob.
He announced this via his Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET.
"The Slovenian people have consistently supported Ukraine. We will always be grateful for all the assistance provided to our people," Zelenskyy said.
The President also invited Golob to take part in the "Ukraine – Southeast Europe" summit.
"I informed him about the countries that have already received invitations and confirmed their participation. Slovenia will be represented at the summit. This is very important for us. Thank you," the President added.
