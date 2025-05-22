Zelenskyy and Vučić discuss European integration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić.

The Ukrainian leader reported via Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed current issues — Ukraine’s European integration and bilateral cooperation.

In particular, we focused on interaction within the Ukraine–Southeast Europe format. We will continue to strengthen it to boost its effectiveness. We also agreed on a timeline and to stay in touch," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier today, President Zelenskyy also held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

