Zelenskyy speaks with Sandu, discusses Moldova’s participation in Ukraine–Southeast Europe summit
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.
The Ukrainian leader reported on his official Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Zelenskyy thanked Moldova for its support since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and emphasized the importance of the partnership between the two countries.
"As neighbors and friends, our countries cooperate in various formats, each of which strengthens our nations and enhances their security," the president noted.
He also invited President Sandu to take part in the upcoming Ukraine–Southeast Europe summit. Sandu confirmed her participation.
