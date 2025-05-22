Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for "1000-for-1000" prisoner swap. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on preparations for the exchange of prisoners of war.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The agreement to secure the release of 1,000 of our people from Russian captivity was virtually the only tangible outcome of the meeting in Türkiye. We are working to ensure this result is achieved," the statement reads.



There were reports on contacts with the Russians," the statement said.

According to President Zelenskyy, Defense Minister Umerov is overseeing the organization of the process and the implementation of the agreement.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Presidential Office team are all involved. We are verifying the details of every individual included on the lists submitted by the Russian side.

This is one of Ukraine’s key objectives — to bring all our people home from Russian captivity. I thank everyone contributing to this effort," the President concluded.

As a reminder, the agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of 1,000 prisoners from each side was reached between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.

