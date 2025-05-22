Zelenskyy held conversation with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis: Athens will contribute to pressure on Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the president, they talked about putting pressure on Russia and continuing to support Ukraine.

"I spoke about contacts with European partners and President Trump. There is a lot of diplomatic work these days. We need strong pressure and additional sanctions against Russia. No one needs to be told that the war is still going on only because of Russia's unwillingness to end it," the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked Mitsotakis and the entire EU for the 17th package of sanctions.

"Moscow must be deprived of everything that allows it to finance murders. Greece shares our position and will help to increase pressure. Of course, it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, our army, our own defense production and strengthening air defense. Thank you for your willingness to continue to help protect lives," the President added.

The head of state also invited Mitsotakis to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Mitsotakis said he would come.

