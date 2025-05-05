Greece denies transferring Patriot system to Ukraine - Reuters

Currently, Greece does not plan to transfer the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

A representative of the Greek government said this in a comment to Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that Ukraine's allies are negotiating the transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

According to the agency's source, the United States and Greece are being considered as potential suppliers.

However, Athens later denied any involvement in future deliveries.

"There is no question of supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems from Greece," a Greek government spokesman said.

It is noted that the issue of defense is of particular importance to Greece due to tense relations with Turkey.