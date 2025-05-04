Ukraine to receive another Patriot air defense system by summer, to be transferred from Israel - NYT

Ukraine will receive a modernized Patriot air defense system, which was previously based in Israel. Western allies are also discussing the possible transfer of another system from Germany or Greece.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to four current and former American officials, Censor.NET informs.

The American officials did not comment on whether President Donald Trump supports the transfer of these systems or whether the decision was made during the administration of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, on condition of anonymity.

"President Trump has been clear: he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killing to stop," said James Hewitt, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, declining to provide any details to the NYT.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian army currently has 8 Patriot systems in service. Two of them are currently being modernized, according to a U.S. official.

With the system from Israel and another from Germany or Greece, Ukraine would have a total of 10 Patriot systems.

As the NYT noted, European countries have about 40 air defense systems, and Germany and Greece have about 15 Patriot systems together.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS News that Ukraine was ready to buy 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States for $15 billion.

The president also said that he had asked the Trump administration for a license to manufacture Patriot systems and missiles for them.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine would soon receive new Patriot systems, which were promised to be delivered to NATO member states at the NATO summit in Washington in June 2024. We are talking about seven units.