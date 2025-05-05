Ukraine may receive additional Patriot systems. US and Greece are among the suppliers - Reuters

Ukraine's allies are negotiating the transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to the agency's source, the United States and Greece are being considered as potential suppliers.

The countries are seeking to reach an agreement before the NATO summit in late June.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Kyiv is ready to purchase 10 American systems that are critical to protecting itself from Russian missiles, including ballistic missiles.

According to Ukrainian Defense Express analysts, as of April, Ukraine had at least seven operational Patriot systems.

According to Zelenskyy, he discussed air defense with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican. The Ukrainian leader called this conversation "the best meeting" they had.

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine would receive another Patriot air defense system by the summer, which will be transferred from Israel.