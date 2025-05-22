Zelenskyy and North Macedonia’s leader Siljanovska-Davkova hold talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia.

He stated that on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I briefly informed her about our diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace as soon as possible. We also discussed coordination of steps toward EU membership. I thank North Macedonia for its support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that preparations are underway for a summit of Southeast European leaders.

"It is important that North Macedonia is represented at the summit," he emphasized.

It was also reported that Zelenskyy held talks today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Moldovan President Sandu.

