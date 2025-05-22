ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9534 visitors online
News
402 6

Zelenskyy and North Macedonia’s leader Siljanovska-Davkova hold talks

Zelenskyy holds talks with North Macedonia’s President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia.

He stated that on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I briefly informed her about our diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace as soon as possible. We also discussed coordination of steps toward EU membership. I thank North Macedonia for its support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that preparations are underway for a summit of Southeast European leaders.

"It is important that North Macedonia is represented at the summit," he emphasized.

It was also reported that Zelenskyy held talks today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Moldovan President Sandu.

See more: Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for "1000-for-1000" prisoner swap. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6617) Macedonia (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 