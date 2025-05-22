Trump drastically changes his view on how easy it would be to end war between Russia and Ukraine – Washington Post

During his presidential campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine in the shortest possible time. Now, however, he acknowledges that achieving a ceasefire is not so simple.

Journalists reminded readers that Trump had consistently pledged to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. At first, he insisted it would be easy. But in March, he stated that he had been "a little sarcastic" when he claimed he could end the war in 24 hours.

The outlet noted that such wording often serves as a "refuge" for Trump when his comments begin to backfire. The same happened with his remark that he wanted to "be a dictator, at least for the first day" of his presidency. According to the journalists, his statements about quickly ending the war were not sarcasm. They appeared more like a promise — one he failed to fulfill.

The outlet shared that when journalists asked the White House why Trump had changed his rhetoric on the war in Ukraine, they received a response in which the current U.S. administration attempted to shift the blame to former President Joe Biden.

"This war was inherited — it’s Biden’s war. There was no plan or strategy to end the conflict and the killings. But now, under President Trump, both sides have agreed to their first direct talks in three years. This is an important step forward," said National Security Council spokesperson Kylie Newbold in a comment to reporters.

Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would soon agree to a ceasefire — only to then reject it each time, the outlet added. At best, the U.S. president can claim that he has finally secured the Kremlin leader’s consent to discuss the terms of a ceasefire.

The outlet believes that if the negotiations fail, Trump will withdraw from the peace process. He has still not acknowledged that his repeated promises to quickly end the war were false.