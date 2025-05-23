Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Putin regarding "buffer zone": Such zone could be on Russian territory

The "buffer zone" spoken of by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may be created on Russian territory. This is why the Defence Forces are conducting operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

He stresses that such a statement from Putin shows that he is the cause of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the fact that it is still going on despite the demands of Ukraine's partner countries to accept the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days with the possibility of extension.

"These words clearly prove that it is Putin, it is Russia that is an obstacle to peace efforts now, and it is they who need to be subjected to all forms of pressure to force Russia and Putin to peace and to a full long-term ceasefire," the spokesman stressed.

Earlier, Putin ordered the creation of a so-called "security buffer zone" along the border between Russia and Ukraine.