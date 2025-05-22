Woman injured in FPV drone attack in Orikhiv – RMA
On the evening of May 22, a Russian FPV drone targeted a woman in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, the attack was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
"A 69-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on Orikhiv. The enemy targeted her while she was walking down the street. The victim has received all necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.
