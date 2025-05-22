ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6404 visitors online
News Drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia region
292 0

Woman injured in FPV drone attack in Orikhiv – RMA

Russian drone attack on a woman in Orikhiv on May 22

On the evening of May 22, a Russian FPV drone targeted a woman in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the attack was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"A 69-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on Orikhiv. The enemy targeted her while she was walking down the street. The victim has received all necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.

Read more: Unknown drones launch massive attack on Moscow, Tula, Novomoskovsk. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1686) Zaporizka region (1243) Polohivskyy district (43) Orikhiv (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 