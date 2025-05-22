Ukraine should not hope for miracle that will restore its 1991 or 2022 borders – Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, believes that Ukraine should not expect the restoration of its 1991 borders as long as the enemy retains the resources to continue its war against the country.

He made this statement at the forum "Exporting Security: Ukrainian Weapons to the World," Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I hope there’s no one left in this room who still believes in some miracle or some white swan that will bring peace to Ukraine, restore the 1991 or 2022 borders, and deliver instant happiness. In my personal opinion, as long as the enemy has the resources, means, and capability to strike our territory and attempt offensive actions, this war will go on," Zaluzhnyi said.

According to him, Russia’s ability to wage war will depend entirely on whether it has the necessary resources to sustain it.

Zaluzhnyi reminded that since late 2023, Russia has been waging a war of attrition against Ukraine.

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces believes that Russia can only be defeated by depriving it of that capability.

"I’m referring to the destruction of its military and economic potential. Under current conditions — with a severe shortage of human resources and a catastrophic economic situation — we can only speak of a high-tech war for survival. A war that uses minimal manpower and minimal economic resources to achieve maximum effect. Given Ukraine’s demographic and economic realities, we are simply not capable of fighting any other kind of war — and we shouldn’t even entertain the idea," he concluded.

