US approves sale of Javelin ATGMs to Estonia for nearly $300 million

The U.S. State Department has decided to approve the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems and related equipment to the Estonian government for about $296 million.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to a statement by the Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency.

The necessary documents have already been sent to Congress to inform about the possible sale.

The deal involves the supply of 800 FGM-148F missiles, as well as 84 command and control units and training rounds.

In addition, the agreement includes spare parts and related equipment, as well as training and maintenance services.

The proposed sale will not require additional U.S. government representatives or contractors to be sent to Estonia, the agency said.

The proposed sale will not have a negative impact on the combat readiness of the US Armed Forces.

As a reminder, the Javelin anti-tank missile system is designed to destroy tanks and other armored vehicles at a distance of up to 2.5 kilometers with homing missiles that do not require course correction by the operator after launch.

