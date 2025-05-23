Enemy fired artillery at Huliaipole district in Zaporizhzhia, two wounded

In the morning of 23 May, Russian invaders shelled Huliaipole district of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The shelling destroyed the premises of the agricultural enterprise. In addition, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were wounded. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger - they refused to be hospitalised.

Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region - OVA