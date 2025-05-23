US Senate threatens new sanctions if Putin doesn’t agree to ceasefire - Bloomberg

Republicans in the US Senate have warned Russia of their readiness to impose new tough sanctions if Vladimir Putin does not agree to ceasefire talks with Ukraine or violates a possible agreement.

Senate Republican Minority Leader John Thune said that if the Kremlin refuses to engage in serious diplomacy, the Senate, together with the Donald Trump administration, will consider additional restrictions that would force Russia to the negotiating table.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who earlier introduced his own bill on sanctions against Russia, emphasized that he would act decisively and expected clear results in the coming days.

"We are waiting to see what Russia will do next week. If we reach a ceasefire or negotiations, great. Then we will wait. But if Russia continues to play its game, we will act," he said.

Graham's bill provides for primary and secondary sanctions against Moscow if it does not agree to a ceasefire. In particular, it includes 500 percent duties on goods from the Russian Federation for third countries that buy Russian oil, gas, or uranium, as well as a ban on Americans buying Russian government bonds. The document should also be supported by the House of Representatives.

As noted, US attempts to force Putin to a truce have so far failed: Monday's two-hour phone call between Trump and Putin did not bring a breakthrough, and Washington has moved away from direct interaction.

At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that new sanctions could be risky. On the same day, the European Union agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which focuses, in particular, on almost 200 shadow fleet vessels that help to circumvent restrictions on oil and energy exports.

