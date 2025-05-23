Russia has intensified airstrikes in Huliaipole direction and resumed assaults in Chervone area - Defense Forces

Russian troops have significantly increased the number of air strikes with unguided missiles on the settlements of the Huliaipillia direction, in particular on Chervone and Huliaipole.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy also resumed assault operations in the direction of the village of Chervone. One of the recorded assaults was unsuccessful.

Voloshyn noted that the Russians are using small infantry assault tactics. The enemy carries out massive attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using guided bombs, unguided missiles, artillery and drones, and then sends out assault groups of 3-7 people. To move quickly, they use motorcycles, including those equipped with electronic warfare devices, and operate under the cover of drones and aircraft.

In the Orikhiv sector, two enemy assault actions were registered over the last day. The occupiers are also actively using aviation and kamikaze drones.

