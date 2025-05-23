Ballistic strike by occupiers on Odesa port leaves 2 dead, 8 wounded, 4 in critical condition (updated)

On the afternoon of May 23, Russian forces struck Odesa’s port infrastructure with two ballistic missiles. Casualties and injuries have been reported.

This was reported by the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy struck Odesa’s port infrastructure with two ballistic missiles. One person was killed, and eight were injured. A port worker was killed in today’s Russian attack," he stated.

Eight more people sustained injuries — four are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and two suffered minor injuries.

"Our doctors are providing all necessary assistance and are fighting for the lives and health of each injured person. I urge residents and guests of Odesa region to respond to air raid alerts and immediately take shelter when one is announced," Kiper added.

Update at 19:00

"Unfortunately, the death toll from today’s missile strike has risen. A 71-year-old resident of Odesa has died in hospital from his injuries," RMA head later clarified.

