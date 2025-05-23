U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund officially launched – Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States have completed all necessary procedures to launch the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund.

This was announced by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, the final step was a diplomatic note from the United States.

"Today, I received it from the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine, Julie S. Davis. The Fund can now be considered officially launched," Svyrydenko stated.

She thanked everyone who made this possible.

"We have an equal partnership that respects Ukraine’s national interests and envisions joint management and investment with the United States. The Fund’s work is future-oriented — a joint commitment by the U.S. and Ukraine to invest in our country’s recovery and development," she added.