Ukraine would like Trump to join Zelenskyy–Putin meeting – Sybiha

Ukraine considers possible a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in an expanded format. The Ukrainian side would like U.S. President Donald Trump to take part in the talks.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a briefing with journalists, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine and cited by Censor.NET.

"The third point we are working on is a meeting at the level of leaders—between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Putin. We consider it possible that this meeting could take place in an expanded format. We would very much like President Trump to join," the top foreign policy official said.

Earlier, Sybiha stated that Ukraine seeks to hold the next round of talks with Russia at the level of heads of state.

